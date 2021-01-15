Cinderella’s newest royal pony has galloped right into our hearts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinderella just got herself a new pony and thankfully, this one will not be turning into a mouse at midnight.

Little boy Obie was born at the Tri-Circle D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campgrounds this month and is the second foal to be born there.

Obie is joining a herd of 28 other Shetland Ponies, one of which includes his sister Lilly, the first foal born at the ranch. If you didn’t get a chance to see her, you’ll want to see her photoshoot with Cinderella. Your life will never be the same.

According to workers at the ranch, Obie is a quick learner and was standing and nursing within just one hour of being born.

“He loves chasing his mom, Lady, around the field, running circles around her while she grazes,” Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment at Disney Parks said.

Obie will eventually take his place alongside his sister and father and pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach in parades and weddings at Walt Disney World.

