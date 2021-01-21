A modified version of Festival of the Lion King is returning to Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Harabe Theater will once again be filled with the rhythm of the Pridelands as Disney announces the return of one of the most popular shows at Walt Disney World Resort.

It was the news everyone has been waiting to hear, the Festival of the Lion King will make a return -- only this time it will be a newly modified show that keeps everyone safe during the pandemic.

When Disney theme parks reopened in Florida, live performance shows were quickly halted and the doors were shut. No one had any idea if they were going to return and if they were coming back -- when.

According to Disney officials, the show will make its return over the summer and take CDC guidelines into consideration.

“There will be adjustments to the show on stage and backstage, including updates to choreography to allow for appropriate physical distancing,” Shawn Slater, Senior Communications Manager, Disney Parks Live Entertainment said. “We’ll also adjust how the audience is seated, in line with other theater-based experiences at Walt Disney World Resort. "

If you’re not really into the theater, Hakuna Matata. This show isn’t you’re traditional Broadway show. The stage show combines acrobatics, singing, flame-throwing, and even a little aerial dancing to create one heck of a Disney experience.

If you ask us, this stage show should be on everyone’s to-do list when visiting the park and it can now be added to your list if you’re planning a vacation over the summer.