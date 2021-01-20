Small piece of EPCOT France pavilion expansion opens to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earlier this week, guests visiting EPCOT were surprised to see the grass hedges, that once blocked the entrance to the all-new expansion at the France pavilion at the park, moved away.

Until now, guests have been anxiously awaiting the moment they can scurry into the new area, which one day will be the home of the anticipated new family attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Guests walked underneath a newly installed archway that reads “Ratatouille,” and a banner that reads “opening 2021.″

Unfortunately, Disney fans and bloggers alike were left with just a bit of disappointment, for now.

Instead of getting a first look at the new attraction and some of its surrounding gift and crêpe shops, guests were met with another line of construction walls. Guests, however, did get to see a new set of bathrooms and benches that were built in the area.

Small subtle hints of the famous rat, Remy, were seen on newly installed signs and benches.

Lurking just over the construction walls, guests can see the sign for Gusteau’s restaurant, which was installed just over a year ago and can be seen in clear view while riding on Disney’s Skyliner.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is based on the 2007 Disney-Pixar film “Ratatouille.”

Disney already has a ride based on the popular film at its Disneyland Paris theme park. Disney said guests will be “shrunk down to the size of a rat” and will be whisked into a crazy, culinary adventure in one of Paris’ most chic dining establishments, Chez Gusteau.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is one of several new experiences coming to Epcot as part of the park’s historic transformation already underway.

Walt Disney World has yet to give an opening date on the new attraction.

