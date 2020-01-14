FIRST LOOK: Gusteau’s restaurant sign installed at Epcot ahead of ‘Ratatouille’ ride opening

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests soaring on Walt Disney World’s skyliner system are getting a first look at a new addition for “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure,” which is set to open at Epcot’s France pavilion this summer.

Disney leaders said ride construction hit a new milestone as the sign for Gusteau’s restaurant was installed ahead of the ride’s opening.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Based on Disney and Pixar’s hit film “Ratatouille,” the new family-friendly attraction will invite guests to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, Disney described on its blog.

Theme park bloggers are already talking about seeing the sign from Epcot’s International Gateway entrance.

Check out the photo below.

PHOTOS: New Gusteau's Restaurant Sign at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOThttps://t.co/LQdDwPjY2x pic.twitter.com/yvFxSYwUcZ — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 14, 2020

Disney shared a photo of the ride vehicle in December and said the ride will function on a trackless system.

“Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” is just one of several new additions coming to Epcot as part of its historic transformation.

No opening date has been announced.