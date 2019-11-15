Mickey Mouse steps out in new Funko Pop! Skyliner figurine

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have taken a ride on Walt Disney World’s newest transportation system, Disney’s Skyliner, you will likely want this on your desk at work.

Walt Disney World will release a new Funko Pop! figure Saturday featuring Mickey Mouse stepping out of a red gondola.

Disney Parks Blog

Disney officials said the new Pop figurine is being released in celebration of the new transportation system, which opened in September to fanfare.

The gondola system transports guests from Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four select Disney resorts.

Here are the locations where the Funko Pop will be available:

World Traveler at Epcot

Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Boardwalk

Walt Disney World released other Skyliner merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs and ornaments in September.

Those items can be found online and at select locations around Walt Disney World.