Mickey Mouse steps out in new Funko Pop! Skyliner figurine

New merchandise will be available Nov. 16

Landon McReynolds, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have taken a ride on Walt Disney World’s newest transportation system, Disney’s Skyliner, you will likely want this on your desk at work.

Walt Disney World will release a new Funko Pop! figure Saturday featuring Mickey Mouse stepping out of a red gondola.

Disney officials said the new Pop figurine is being released in celebration of the new transportation system, which opened in September to fanfare.

The gondola system transports guests from Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four select Disney resorts.

Here are the locations where the Funko Pop will be available:

  • World Traveler at Epcot
  • Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Boardwalk

Walt Disney World released other Skyliner merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs and ornaments in September.

Those items can be found online and at select locations around Walt Disney World.

