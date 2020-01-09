Here’s what’s coming to the Orlando area in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – The new decade means lots of exciting new features coming to the Central Florida area.

This year, residents can expect to see record-breaking rides, iconic restaurants and other fun new things that are sure to change the City Beautiful and beyond for the better.

Read on to find out what new things you can expect in 2020:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - 2020

Courtesy: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

This isn’t just a regular theater. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is known for offering a one-of-a-kind movie-going experience that includes luxury recliners, a full-service bar, 4K digital projection and a restaurant. Alamo Drafthouse will be located at Vineland Pointe at the intersection of Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway, although an exact date has not yet been given.

Rentable electric scooters - Early 2020

A woman rides an electric scooter.

Orlando residents will soon have a new way to get around town as the city plans to unveil rentable e-scooters. Lime, Wheels, Lynx and Bird have all submitted applications to provide scooters and, according to city officials, each company could potentially have its application approved. The scooters will be available as part of a one-year pilot program. Also at the University of Central Florida, scooters will be available to rent come January.

Orlando Gyro Drop Tower and the Orlando Slingshot - 2020

The Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Gyro Drop Tower that will open in 2020 at ICON Park on International Drive.

Both of these record-breaking attractions will be located in ICON Park next to The Wheel on International Drive. On the 400-foot Gyro Drop Tower, seen on the left in the picture above, guests will wind up to the top then twist and free-fall while topping speeds of 75 mph. The Slingshot, pictured on the right, will catapult guests 50 stories high. Each ride is the tallest of its kind in the world.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway - March 4, 2020

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be the first ride to feature the famous mouse and his friends. “Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day,” the theme park wrote on its blog. Also opening in March at Hollywood Studios is the Mickey Mouse Shorts Theater, where guests can enjoy a show.

Museum of Illusions - Spring 2020

The Museum of Illusions will open at ICON Park in spring 2020.

Optical, photographic and interactive illusions will be on display when this new museum opens at ICON Park this spring. Unlike other art institutions, the Museum of Illusions encourages visitors to laugh, play and interact with the exhibits as they learn about vision and perception.

SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker - Spring 2020

SeaWorld’s first-ever launch coaster will start giving riders chills this spring. Each two-person ride vehicle will be painted an icy blue and glide along a bright orange track as it takes guests into the steepest vertical drop in Florida. The drop is roughly a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle.

Ole Red - April 13, 2020

Ole Red will open in Orlando in April.

Blake Shelton fans are going to love this one. The singer’s southern restaurant will open in ICON Park this year and will feature live music experiences, concert-quality lighting and seating for 500 guests all in 15,000 square feet of space. The Orlando restaurant will be the chain’s fourth location.

Cirque du Soleil - April 17, 2020

Cirque du Soleil's new show will launch at Disney Springs this spring.

After the close of La Nouba, Cirque du Soleil will be bringing a new show to Disney Springs in April. Drawn to Life will take guests inside the magical world of Disney animation as drawings come alive. Advance reservations are already available.

Cruise Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral - May 2020

Terminal 3 will open at Port Canaveral in May 2020.

The largest-ever construction project at Port Canaveral will be completed in just a few months. The complex, nicknamed The Launch Pad, will feature a two-story terminal facility, a six-story parking garage and other high-tech amenities that will make traveling a breeze. The terminal will also be home to Carnival’s largest cruise ship: Mardi Gras.

Lake Lorna Doone Park - Mid-2020

Renovations are underway at Lake Loorna Doone Park.

The $8 million renovation of Lake Lorna Doone Park in Orlando is expected to be completed in the middle of 2020. Improvements to the 12-acre property near Camping World Stadium include a walking loop, fitness stations, a water spray park, two new basketball courts and an inclusive playground. Guests can also expect to see extra parking, restrooms, benches and other amenities.

XL Soccer World - Summer 2020

XL Soccer World will open in Lake Nona this summer.

The new location in Lake Nona will be the second Central Florida XL Soccer World facility. The 50,000-square-foot indoor athletic complex will be located on Narcoossee Road near Valencia Community College’s Lake Nona campus and will include a soccer-themed pub with 20 large screen TVs, two six-versus-six 4G boarded turf fields and two multi-surface fields.

Topgolf Lake Mary - Fall of 2020

Topgolf in Orlando. Architectural photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC, courtesy of Topgolf.

A little birdie said Central Florida’s second Topgolf location will open soon, bringing a hole-in-one to the Lake Mary area. The sports complex will be located on a 22-acre parcel along Lake Emma Road and Greenwood Boulevard, giving golfers who don’t want to trek out to Universal Boulevard an alternate option. The location was originally set to open in the second quarter of 2020 but now officials say they’re aiming for the fall.

Carnival Mardi Gras - October 2020

Bolt is set to debut on board the Carnival Mardi Gras in 2020.

Carnival’s cruise ship Mardi Gras will call Port Canaveral its home after stints in Europe and New York in late summer and early fall. What’s unique about the ship, which will also be the largest in Carnival’s fleet, is that it will feature the only roller coaster at sea. The ride will sit 187 feet above the water and reach 40 mph while giving riders the option to choose their own speed.

White Castle - Late 2020

White Castle is coming to Orlando in 2020.

Not only is Orlando getting the first White Castle in Florida, but it’s also getting the largest location in the world. The fast-food eatery will be serving up its signature square burgers toward the end of this year in the O-Town West development on the corner of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway.

Clermont Art Walk - Late 2020

The Clermont Art Walk will open later this year.

This new project marks the beginning of a much larger arts district in Clermont. The Art Walk is slated for an area from Minneola Avenue to Montrose Street that was once a parking lot. Eventually, the Art Walk will extend to Osceola Street. It will feature a covered pavilion and an open-air space for vendors of all kinds.

Other restaurants - Year-round

The Food Factory in Oviedo.

The Central Florida food scene is constantly bustling, meaning there will be a ton of new restaurants coming to the area soon. It’d be hard to go in-depth for all of them, so here’s a quick list:

Shaka Donuts in Orlando

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs

The Food Factory Oviedo

Burntwood Tavern in Daytona Beach

Sixty Vines in Winter Park

Space 220 at Epcot

Camelo Pizzaria on International Drive

The Shape of Water in Palm Coast

The Joinery in Lakeland

KAVAS Tacos + Tequila at Pointe Orlando