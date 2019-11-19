This is what the first roller coaster at sea will look like

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first ever roller coaster at sea will feature motorcycle-inspired vehicles and the option for riders to choose their own speed.

Carnival Cruise Line officials on Tuesday unveiled new details about the Bolt coaster, which will debut on board the Mardi Gras ship in August 2020. The ride will be part of a two-deck high playground that will also include a water park, a 600-foot long rope course, mini golf and more.

The first ever roller coaster at sea will have an 800-foot-long track. (Carnival Cruise Line)

Each ride vehicle will include two seats and have a yellow lightning bolt that runs across. The track will sit 187 feet above the sea and offer guests the chance to experience drop, dips and hairpin turns at speeds of up to 40 mph.

There will be cameras situated along the 800-foot-long track, so riders will have plenty of photo options.

“Whether guests want to get an adrenaline rush or take it slow and enjoy the breathtaking views, Bolt will have it all,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said. “Combining the most talented designers, technicians and attractions professionals in the industry, we’ve taken fun to a whole new level with this amazing onboard experience that is also a true game changer in our industry.”

The vehicles on the Bolt coaster are inspired by motorcycles. (Carnival Cruise Line)

Bolt will be the centerpiece at the ship’s Ultimate Playground, which is one of six themed zones being built aboard Mardi Gras. Further details on the other zones will be announced in the coming months.

Construction is ongoing in Finland. The ship is expected to enter service in Europe on Aug. 31, 2020. From there, it will be stationed in New York before it moves to Port Canaveral in October 2020 for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises.