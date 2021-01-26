Universal Orlando offers first-ever military freedom pass

Captain America at Marvel Hero Island at Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is now offering the first-ever Military Freedom Pass for active, and retired military members and their families.

The pass gives military members and their families the chance to enjoy two or all three of Universal’s theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

The pass also offers families the options to upgrade into exclusive military vacation packages. Universal officials said military members are eligible to receive a discounted rate at all Universal Orlando Resort hotels including up to 40 percent off their room rate at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

A 2-park military freedom pass will cost $199 per adult while the 3-park pass will cost $234 per adult. Each Military Freedom Pass comes with no blockout dates.

Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is closed but is expected to reopen on or before March 1.

The Military Freedom Pass is only available with valid identification at your authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office.

The pass can be used through Dec. 31.

Click here to learn more and to purchase a pass.