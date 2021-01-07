Universal: Buy an annual pass and get three months free

Any guest who purchases a 2-Park Annual or seasonal pass will receive three extra months free

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is kicking off 2021 with an incredible offer for anyone wanting to get an annual pass.

Now through March 31, any guest who purchases a two-park annual or seasonal pass will receive three extra months free to enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. All passes have a number of incentives and perks including discounts and special offers across the resort. Some passes do include blockout dates to the parks.

Below is a breakdown of what each pass costs and what they offer.

Florida residents have separate annual pass pricing which can be viewed here.

Universal Orlando Seasonal Pass : $304.99: blockout dates apply, Universal Orlando hotel room discounts, discounts on select theme park and special event tickets.

Universal Orlando Power Pass : $354.99: requires down payment of $189.04, blockout dates apply, 50% off regular daytime parking, Universal Orlando hotel room discounts, admission to select special events and concerts, discounts on select theme park and special event tickets.

Universal Orlando Preferred Pass : $394.99: requires down payment of $210.34, park-to-park admission to both Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure, free and discounted parking, early park admission(with blockout dates), food and merchandise discounts, admission to select special events and concerts, discounts on select theme park and special event tickets.

Universal Orlando Premier Pass: $559.99: requires down payment of $298.20, park-to-park admission to both Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure, Universal express passes after 4pm, free valet or self-parking, Early park admission (with blockout dates), food and merchandise discounts, admission to select special events and concerts, one free Halloween Horror Nights ticket, discounts on select theme park and special event tickets.

Universal if also offering a vacation package that could save a family of four up to $200 on tickets or up to $800 on a vacation package.

For 2021, Universal Orlando is planning to reopen Volcano Bay on, or before March 1, hold a Mardi Gras celebration and open its anticipated new attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.