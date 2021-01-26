Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park tickets now available ahead of reopening

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is anxiously counting down the days until it can reopen Blizzard Beach for guests.

Disney’s water parks have been closed since last year when the company made the decision to close its parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The water park will reopen to guests on March 7 and will feature a number of new health and safety protocols. These include social distancing markers, face coverings for guests and workers, reduced capacity and temperature screenings upon entry.

On Tuesday, Disney said on its blog that Blizzard Beach water park tickets are now available to purchase.

A one-day water park ticket without blockout dates will cost $69 for adults, and $63 for children ages 3 to 9. Other water park ticket options are available but do include the blockout dates of March 7 and May 29 to Oct. 3.

Unlike Walt Disney World’s other theme parks, a reservation to get into the water parks is not required at this time but officials said requirements are subject to change.

Toboggan Racers at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park (Disney Parks Blog)

According to Disney’s website, face coverings will be required in designated areas of the park for guests over the age of two.

Face coverings will be required at the park entrance and exit, retail areas and food and beverage ordering areas. However, face coverings will not be permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water. Guests may also remove face coverings while actively eating or drinking but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will remain closed at this time.