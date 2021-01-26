Fintastic foods await at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to welcome back its popular Seven Seas Food Festival beginning Feb. 5.

The event will allow guests to try more than 200 unique flavors including dozens of food dishes, craft beers, wines, and spirits throughout the theme park.

SeaWorld said on its website that the festival will feature Asian, Latin, European, Polynesian and North Atlantic foods for guests to try. Some new items on this year’s menu includes crispy Florida cracked conch, Korean BBQ lamb ribs, Pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), beignets and a philly cream cheese chocolate chip cheesecake.

Some craft beers available are made by Central Florida favorites, Crooked Can Brewing Company and Motorworks Brewing.

Click here to see the full festival menu.

Officials are also planning to bring live concerts to Bayside Stadium.

Guests will hear rock, country, Latin and throwback songs at the open-air stadium. Due to limited capacities, the concerts will be broadcasted to additional areas of the park for people to hear. Officials stress that all theaters and stadiums have modified seating to allow for proper physical distancing. The festival is offering a first-come, first-served, reserved stadium seating ticket for the concerts for just $29.

SeaWorld Orlando has not yet announced the concert lineup for the festival.

The best way to experience all the festival has to offer is by purchasing a seven seas food and beverage sampler lanyard.

A 10-punch sample lanyard will cost $60 while the 15-punch sample lanyard begins at $75.

SeaWorld annual pass holders can purchase a special 18-punch sample lanyard for $75 by logging into the SeaWorld Orlando website. Passholders can be among the first to try the new Philly cream cheese chocolate chip cheesecake in the Pass Member Lounge, inside Waterway Grill, on Jan. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May 9. Most food locations will be open from 11 a.m. to park close.

The event is free with park admission which does require a reservation.

