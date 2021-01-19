Florida teachers get unlimited admission to ride The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla – ICON Park is offering an incredible deal for Florida’s hard-working teachers.

The entertainment complex located along International Drive is offering the Florida Teacher Pass.

It gives teachers unlimited access to ride The Wheel at any time for a full year. To make this deal even better it’s free to sign-up.

To request a pass, ICON Park officials are asking teachers to submit a form that includes their name, phone number, school district, and Florida Department of Education number. Once submitted, a member of the ICON Park school groups team will call the teacher to approve their request.

Florida residents can ride The Wheel for $19.99 per person.

ICON Park recently opened the new Museum of Illusions which allows guests to experience 50 interactive exhibits that are immersive and photo-worthy for social media. Click here to learn about some of the other attractions at ICON Park.