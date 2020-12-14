Orlando’s ICON Park getting 2 new record-setting attractions in 2021

Attention thrill-seekers. If you thought Orlando already had a long list of thrill rides, it’s only getting bigger.

Two new record-setting attractions are coming to Orlando’s ICON Park in summer 2021, the Slingshot Group of Companies announced Monday.

The additions to International Drive include the world’s tallest drop tower and the world’s tallest slingshot ride.

The ICON Park Drop Tower will stand at 430 feet lifting 30 riders up to see the beautiful sites, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

The drop tower will rotate around showing the skyline before reaching the top when it will then tilt forward 30 degrees and drop riders in a 400-foot free fall at speeds of over 75 mph, officials explained.

The ICON Park Slingshot reaches 300 feet and will launch two riders out of an “exploding volcano” to approximately 450 feet into the sky at more than 100 mph, company officials said.

Two new record-setting attractions are coming to Orlando’s ICON Park in summer 2021, the Slingshot Group of Companies announced Monday. (ICON Park)

“The Slingshot Group of Companies is committed to bringing the biggest thrills to Orlando,” Owner Ritchie Armstrong said. “We’re very excited to open the world’s tallest slingshot and free-standing drop tower at ICON Park to stand opposite of the Orlando StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride.”

Sounds like it’s going to be a thrilling summer in Central Florida.