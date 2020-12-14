Is it OK if drivers can’t see out the rear window? The answer may surprise you

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed was this, “Is it against the law to stack luggage so high that I can’t see out the rear window?”

The answer may surprise you.

“It sounds like an obvious question, but there’s a catch to this,” Trooper Steve said. “(The answer) is yes and no. If you look out your rear-view mirror and can’t see anything behind you, you have to have your side-view mirrors in place and working properly.”

Trooper Steve said you should always be able to see around your car.

So go ahead and stack that luggage, just be sure your other mirrors are good to go.

