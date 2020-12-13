First batch of vaccines sent out across U.S., including in Florida

After the FDA and the CDC approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first shipments now are heading to Florida, including to Advent Health Orlando.

Hospital leaders and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say the state is ready as video of FedEx planes were seen sending out the first batch of vaccinations across the U.S.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” DeSantis said.

Shipments could arrive at Advent Health Orlando as early as Monday morning.

Hospital leaders told us plans are in place to give out the vaccine this week to frontline workers and doctors who are most at risk.

Meantime, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said he expects about 20 million doses to go out across the U.S. this month.

“And then we think we’ll be up to 50 million total vaccinations of, of people by the end of January and a 100 million shots in arms by the end of February,” Azar said.

In Florida, DeSantis said the first shipment coming to Florida will include about 180,000 doses.

Most of it will go to hospitals, then CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents and staff long-term care facilities, and also the Department of Health.

A CDC committee also voted to reccommend the vaccine for those who are 16 and older.

However, Advent Health leaders told us there should be more data before kids take it.

There’s no word now when more of the public will be able to get the vaccine.