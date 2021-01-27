Taste the flavors of ICON Park at Sip n’ Savor event

ORLANDO, Fla – ICON Park is known for its world-class attractions like the Orlando StarFlyer, Madame Tussauds Orlando, The Wheel and the new Museum of Illusions.

This Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., the entertainment complex along International Drive is welcoming back its 3rd annual Sip n’ Savor event.

Guests can enjoy entertainment on The Lawn, mouthwatering food samples of select tenants’ famous dishes, and cold beverages from The Lawn Bar.

“ICON Park is proud to show off our restaurant tenants at this special event for the third year in a row and we’re thankful to Truly® Hard Seltzer for partnering with us this year,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “From sweet to salty to savory, we know guests will be able to find dishes to satisfy any craving!”

Restaurants participating in this year’s Sip n’ Savor event include:

Tapa Toro Spanish Restaurant

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Restaurant

Tin Roof: A Live Music Joint

Outback Steakhouse

Sugar Factory

Admission and parking at ICON Park are free.

Officials said all guests who purchase food options at participating restaurant locations will receive a special discount to ride The Wheel for 50% off during event hours.

Click here to learn more about ICON Park.