Cirque du Soleil Entertainment files for bankruptcy protection, pauses performances during COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is filing for bankruptcy protection as they pause future performances, saying the coronavirus pandemic has caused unthinkable financial strain on the company.

Border closures, gathering bans and social distancing regulations has kept the Montreal-based company from putting on contemporary circus performances around the globe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and the worldwide entertainment industry in an unprecedented way,” the company wrote in their announcement. “Because of the tremendous financial impact of the health crisis on the company and the fact that we have no clear timeline on when we will be allowed to get back on stage, we have no choice but to take a pause for a little while.”

The company says its The Land of Fantasy show will continue in China, but all other performances at other locations will be rescheduled including Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life show at Disney Springs.

“Performances will resume once the pandemic is under control, pending an easing in government lockdowns and travel restrictions, and in accordance with the new corporate structure in place,” a spokesperson said.

The company says tickets for suspended and rescheduled performances are still valid and are advising ticket holders to keep their passes as they will receive more information soon. Anyone with questions can contact their customer service e-mail at contact@cirquedusoleil.com.

As fans wait for shows to resume, the company invites everyone to watch its Cirque Connect specials Friday at 3 p.m. on their website to watch previous performances.

