M&M‘s store opens at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla – Fans of M&M’s were treated Saturday to an unexpected surprise.

The aroma of chocolate was pouring out of the all new M&M’s location at Disney Springs.

The new state-of-the-art location opened next to Splitsville Luxury Lanes and the NBA Experience. Over the past couple weeks, crews have installed the final touches on the bright yellow facade.

At one time on Saturday, the store had a line of people waiting to get in. The store was operating under a limited capacity and requiring facial coverings inside.

The store is offering a signature chocolate wall, photo-ops with the lovable M&M’s characters outside and exclusive Mickey and Minnie Mouse M&M’s designs and packaging.

Guests can also purchase a variety of chocolate assortments, M&M‘s clothing, cups and keychains. Fans of the chocolate can also personalize and design their own candies to take home.

M&M’s previously had a location at the Florida Mall, but that location has since closed for this new store.

The Mars Retail Group currently has six M&M’s locations around the globe including spots in London, Las Vegas and Shanghai.

The Disney Springs location was originally scheduled to open last year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening.

The new M&M store is the latest business to have opened at the entertainment and shopping destination in January. Just a couple weeks ago, Gideon’s Bakehouse opened its newest location, and earlier in the month Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew opened.

