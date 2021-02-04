Universal’s Volcano Bay to reopen after months-long closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – If late February sounds like a good time to head to a water park you’re in luck, Universal’s Volcano Bay is set to reopen later this month after closing for three months.

Universal officials closed the park on Nov. 1 for planned seasonal maintenance.

“We will use the seasonal closure to conduct annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time,” the park said in an October news release.

Universal’s Volcano Bay will begin welcoming guests again on Feb. 27, hopefully in time for Florida to emerge from its recent cold snap.

The water park, along with other Universal Orlando Resort theme parks, closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic and began a phased reopening in early June.

When Volcano Bay reopens health and safety measures will remain in place similar to the measures when it reopened last summer. Guests will be required to have their temperature checked and limited capacity at the park is still in place. Face coverings are required inside restaurants, retail locations and while entering and leaving the park. Masks are not permitted on the water slides and in the pools.

Tickets for the week of Feb. 27 are on sale now.