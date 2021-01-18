These are the 5 drinks you should try at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is home to world-class attractions and entertainment, but it’s also home to some drinks that are sure to send your taste buds on a ride of their own.

From alcoholic drinks to beverages that pack a bitter burst of flavor, there is something for just about anyone.

I stepped inside both Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure to check out some drinks worth trying the next time you visit Universal.

Hot Butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

For a limited time during the winter and holiday months, guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort can enjoy a special treat: hot butterbeer.

This drink is like a dessert in a cup and it’s perfect when those temperatures dip below 60 degrees, which seems to be happening more often in Central Florida. The drink costs roughly $8.

Guests can try it chilled, iced and even in ice cream flavors, but they can also get it hot. Universal officials described the drink as having flavors of butterscotch and shortbread. In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, guests can get a cup at the Leaky Cauldron and the Hopping Pot. At The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade guests can take a sip at the Three Broomstick and the Hog’s Head Pub.

*Insider tip: if you plan on ordering this drink in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the lines can be long. Place a mobile order in the Universal Orlando mobile app. This will save you some time to enjoy other areas of the park.

Moose Juice at Seuss Landing

I will drink something here or there or almost anywhere. Yes, Dr. Seuss has a fun non-alcoholic drink for families.

Over at Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure guests can try moose or goose juice. Located near the entrance of Seuss Landing, and the Lost Continent, guests can try both drinks. Just look for the spinning sign that says Moose and Goose Juice.

Guests can step up to the counter and take on Goose Juice, which is a frozen sour green apple concoction. Moose Juice is a frozen orange-flavored drink.

Where do I begin with Goose Juice? I don’t know what’s worse, the sour tartness or the brain freeze. At first, you’re shocked by the sourness of it all, but you always find yourself going back for more, which is very surprising. The drink costs $5.50.

Ocean Attack at Chez Alcatraz

This is the drink that Universal annual passholders have been raving over. It’s delicious.

It is also entertaining to watch it being made at the Chez Alcatraz bar.

When we ordered this drink, our bartender was super friendly and, just when you think it’s safe to dive in and take a sip, he brings this shark hand puppet out and screams “SHARK!” Seconds later he says “chomp, chomp, chomp” and in goes the grenadine.

This drink takes you right back to Amity Island. It features Don Q coconut rum, blue curacao, sprite, pineapple juice, grenadine, which represents the blood in the water, and a blue gummy shark. The perfect beverage for a hot day at Universal Studios.

The bar is located just across the street from Fast and Furious Supercharged. All you need to do is look for the giant shark near the Universal Lagoon.

Chez Alcatraz has six other cocktails available. All but one will cost guests $12.77, plus tax.

Flaming Moe at Simpsons Land

Step inside Moe’s Tavern in Simpsons’ land for this next drink.

Adults can sip on the famous Duff beer while children can enjoy this fun drink served up by Moe Szyslak, the Flaming Moe. Remember that Simpsons episode?

Homer Simpson was the first to mix-up this drink after running out of Duff Beer at his home in Springfield. The recipe was then stolen by Moe and given to his patrons inside the bar. Don’t worry parents, this drink is non-alcoholic despite the show’s alcohol and purple cough syrup description.

The drink is orange-flavored and features a dry ice substance at the bottom of the souvenir cup. When the drink is served it appears bubbling and smoking right in front of you. It’s the perfect companion for a Krusty Burger. It will cost guests $8.99, plus tax.

Mythos Potion of the Gods

Inside the Mythos restaurant at Islands of Adventure, guests can drink like ancient gods with a number of unique cocktails.

Upon sitting down at the restaurant, which requires a reservation during busy operating hours, the waiter recommended this drink, the Mythos Potion of the Gods.

The drink is served in smaller cocktail fishbowl glass and includes Malibu coconut rum, Captain Morgan spiced rum, black raspberry liqueur, orange, cranberry and pineapple juices, a float of Cruzan 137 rum and cherries.

I tasted more citrus in this drink than anything. It’s refreshing and a perfect pair with one of the restaurant’s lunch or dinner options.

The drink will cost guests $14.00.

These drinks are just a sample of what is available at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal CityWalk has a number of restaurants and bars that offer their own unique twists on drinks, as well as Universal’s on-site hotels.

Click here to check out some of the restaurants available and enjoy!

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.