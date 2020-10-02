Volcano Bay announces monthslong closure for maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla. – Months after reopening from its coronavirus closure, Universal’s Volcano Bay water park will once again close its gates. Only this time, it’s a planned closure.

Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure on Nov. 2, with a current planned reopening timeframe of on or before March 1, the theme park said.

“We will use the seasonal closure to conduct annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time,” the park said in a news release. “We are working with guests who have purchased tickets to visit Volcano Bay during this timeframe.”

The theme park will also contact Universal Orlando Annual Passholders affected by this update.

For assistance, guests can visit Guest Services at Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or call 877- 801-9720.

Guests with concerns or questions should continue to check UniversalOrlando.com for updates.

