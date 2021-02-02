Gatorland extends special rate for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla – Gatorland is extending its popular Florida resident special.

Now through Feb. 15, guests can visit the alligator capital of the world for just $9.99 for single-day admission.

The special was originally only available through the month of January. Officials said the special pricing has not been seen since 2014.

Gatorland offers something for just about anyone. The park has a large collection of alligators, a free-flight aviary, a petting zoo, one-of-a-kind animal shows, the thrilling Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and the new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure.

Guests must show proof of Florida residency when purchasing the special offer at Gatorland’s admission gates. The theme park is also allowing guests to apply the cost of admission toward an annual pass, which includes a number of benefits.

Gatorland has implemented health and safety guidelines, including face masks.

Click here for tickets and more information.