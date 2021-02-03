This deal will get you free admission to Madame Tussauds Orlando on Valentine’s Day

Shred a picture of your ex and celebrate your ‘selfie’ with free admission to Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Madame Tussauds Orlando wants you to bid farewell to those old flames.

On Feb. 14 and 15, the wax museum will grant free admission to those guests who are willing to shred, or delete from their phone, old photos of their exes.

The famous museum is packed with wax figures of some of world’s biggest TV, movie, sports, music and political leaders. All of the figures are dressed to impress in various scenes, and ready for their close-up with any guest who may be dealing with a past heartbreak or who is recently single.

Madame Tussauds Orlando (WKMG-TV)

Like other popular attractions, Madame Tussauds Orlando has introduced a number of health and safety protocols. This includes the wearing of facial coverings, social distancing guidelines, contactless payment, enhanced cleaning and employee health screenings. Select interactive experiences are also temporarily unavailable.

Florida Residents can save on entry to Madame Tussauds Orlando with valid proof of residency.

Madame Tussauds Orlando is located inside ICON Park along International Drive.

