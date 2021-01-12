High-wire acrobat Nik Wallenda walks the plank at Legoland Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Florida’s famous high-wire acrobat Nik Wallenda walked the plank at the Legoland Florida Resort on Friday.

The performer, originally from Sarasota, performed the epic high-wire walk nearly 600 feet cross the skies of the theme park. The “walk the plank” stunt was originally scheduled for last year to celebrate the opening of the new Pirate Island Hotel but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic closing all of Central Florida’s theme parks.

Wallenda has performed high-wire stunts around the world, including walks over active volcanoes, the Grand Canyon, Times Square and Niagara Falls.

Legoland Florida also started a new show, Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and PirateFest Weekends.

The new stunt show features the fierce pirate Brickbeard, and all-new female LEGO pirate character, new original music and gravity-defying water stunts including wakeboarding, barefoot-skiing, jump acts and the iconic ski pyramid.

During the new PirateFest Weekends, guests can meet the famous Lego Pirate characters and participate in all-new shows and activities. Pirate Weekends runs Feb. 12-14, 20-21, 27-28. The event is free with park admission.