Ranger the baby rhino makes big savanna debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said the new baby rhino, Ranger, joined the crash of rhinos Tuesday at Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris.

The 600-pound baby white rhino was born to mother Kendi in October 2020 and received his name last month.

During the major milestone out on the savanna, officials said Ranger charged out with energy, pride and enthusiasm. In a blog post, Disney’s animal keepers said on his first day Ranger took a nap, nursed and explored his new environment, plunging right into the mud alongside his mom.

He also spent time near other rhinos Lola and Jao.

Since being born, officials said Ranger has grown to be more than four times his birth weight.

Disney officials said mom Kendi was paired with dad Dugan through one of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Disney officials said Kendi and Ranger will start spending more time on the savanna in the coming days.

