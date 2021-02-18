Universal Orlando rolls out new mobile paying option

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando is making it easier to pay for just about anything throughout the resort.

Officials recently added the new Universal Pay option within the official Universal Orlando Resort app.

It allows guests to make contactless payments through the use of QR codes.

The setup is fairly easy.

All guests need to do is download the app and create an account. From there, guests will link a credit or debit card to their account and set up Universal pay. When guests look inside their wallet tab of the app, they will notice Universal pay as an option.

The app will then generate a random QR that can be scanned at most locations around the resort. The QR codes are only good for 60 seconds.

Universal Pay (Official Universal Orlando Mobile App)

The new tool in the app is just one of the several ways Universal Orlando Resort is adapting its safety guidelines and making things easier for its guests.

The official Universal Orlando Resort app can also be used to order food and drinks, make virtual line reservations, purchase tickets and even snap a photo of where you parked in the garages.

Download The Official Universal Orlando Resort App now for your iPhone or Android.

