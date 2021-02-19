Disney passholders to get exclusive weekday benefits

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World annual passholders will begin receiving some exclusive offerings on weekdays beginning Feb. 22.

All of the new benefits will be given out at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

Disney listed a few of the offerings on its passholders extra’s page.

Receive a complimentary Donald Duck magnet, which makes its return for pick-up in DinoLand U.S.A. *limit one magnet per passholder, passholder present valid annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to receive magnet.

Try four exclusive beverages available for purchase at Restaurantosaurus Lounge: Tyrannosaurus Wreck, Fossil Fuel, Pterodactyl Punch, and Triceraberry Pop. *annual passholder discount excludes alcoholic beverages

Snack on an exclusive cookie featuring Donald Duck, available for purchase at Dino-Bite Snacks

Try your luck at Fossil Fun Games with a special promotional offer: buy 3 game tickets and receive a complimentary retired, non-Disney plush consolation prize. Offer is available at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures

The offerings will be available through March 19 while supplies last.

