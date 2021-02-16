Disney’s animation experience adding character from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

New character at animation experience and sand sculpture coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is adding a character from its upcoming film “Raya and the Last Dragon” to the Animation Experience.

The experience at Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom allows guests to sit down with a pencil and pad and learn to draw alongside an animator.

Beginning Feb. 22, guests will get the opportunity to draw the character Tuk Tuk.

Disney said on its blog that Tuk Tuk is part-pill bug, part-pug and part-high speed off-road vehicle.

Officials said the character has been Raya’s best friend since she could hold him in the palm of her hand.

Animation experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney Parks Blog)

Along with the new animation experience opportunity, officials said starting on Feb. 19 a number of artists will be working on a 40-ton sand sculpture celebrating the new film. Officials said the display will feature Raya, Tuk Tuk, Sisu the last dragon and the Ongi, all set in the fantasy world of Kumandra.

The sand sculpture will take more than 24 hours to build and will be available to see for a limited time through the end of March.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be released in both theaters and on Disney+ with premier access March 5.