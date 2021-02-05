Crystal River Rapids attraction splashing down at Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Gaylord Palms Resort said Thursday it is set to open the all-new Crystal River Rapids attraction on March 1.

Inspired by Florida’s spring-fed rivers, guests will dive into the heated, racing currents to encounter roaring waterfalls, crumbling limestone walls and alcoves, allowing guests to take in the views of Cypress Springs Water Park.

JUST REVEALED: Our thrilling NEW action river Crystal River Rapids will open on March 1!! Get ready for speeding currents, natural waterfalls and exciting water activations 🌊☀️🎉 #GaylordPalms #CrystalRiverRapids #WaterPark #Kissimmee #Orlando #Attraction pic.twitter.com/w3qt7DV9Gx — Gaylord Palms Resort (@GaylordPalms) February 4, 2021

[TRENDING: $7.2M in PPP funds used to buy Fla. mansion | These Fla. lakes have the most alligators | ‘Love triangle’ leads to fatal shooting]

Ad

“We can’t wait to debut this elevated attraction to our already thrilling Cypress Springs Water Park,” said Johann Krieger, General Manager of Gaylord Palms. “Everyone can find something they love; whether it’s our relaxing South Beach Pool, the daring drop and racing slides, the multi-level water playground, the Flow Rider Surfing Experience or this new action river, there is truly something for every member of the family.”

Crystal River Rapids rendering (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Along with the Crystal River Rapids attraction, guests will see a number of other new outdoor features including a refreshment area, spa, private cabanas, day beds and premium pool seating. The resort is also opening Mangrove Lawn, a new 12,000 square foot event lawn located right outside the Convention Center. Officials said the area will connect to both the South Beach Pool and Crystal River Rapids for groups looking to buyout both areas.

Ad

The new attraction is all part of a $158 million expansion for the resort, the largest construction project ever in its 19-year history.

Officials said the expansion, which should be completed this year, will add an additional 302 rooms and 96,000 square feet of meeting space.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 6 Gaylord Palms Expansion rendering

Once completed Gaylord Palms Resort will have 1,718 rooms. Right now, Florida residents can save 15% on overnight stays.

The resort is currently operating under Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program which includes enhanced protocols and social distancing measures.

Gaylord Palms Resort is welcoming guests to its Pirate and Princess Weekends until March 7.

Ad

Stay in the loop with the latest theme park scoops with our newsletter bringing you the best of Central Florida’s attractions. Click here to subscribe.