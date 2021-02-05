Liberty Belle riverboat sets sail again at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – The loud whistle of the Liberty Belle riverboat is now being heard again around Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

Walt Disney World said on Friday that the boat and nearby Tom Sawyer’s Island is back open for guests following a four month refurbishment.

Back in October, the waters of the Rivers of America near Liberty Square were drained.

Rivers of America drained. Jan. 9, 2021 (WKMG-TV)

“Anchored by the planned track replacement for the vessel, cast members took advantage of the Rivers of America being drained to also make some enhancements including updated rockwork, landscaping and adding fresh paint to the surrounding areas,” Disney officials said on a blog.

Disney said the refurbishment used the skills of more than 100 cast members.

Walt Disney World shared pictures on its blog Friday showing the moments cast members took the Liberty Belle from a dry dock position, back to its home. Photos show the riverboat on a unique and rare journey across Bay Lake and the Seven Seas Lagoon.

The Liberty Belle Sets Sail (Disney Parks Blog)

Once the boat arrived back at its home in the Rivers of America a team of divers attached the boat to its underwater track.

The Liberty Belle riverboat is 47-feet tall and is a working reproduction of the historic vessel that ferried people up and down the Mississippi. The attraction takes people on a 17-minute narrated tour around Tom Sawyer’s Island and introduces them to the sights of the early American frontier.

