Play among the solar system at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla – Have you ever wanted to walk on Saturn’s rings or slide through an asteroid field to a nearby planet?

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex now has an all-new experience for families to enjoy.

Last month, the complex opened the immersive multiple-story Planet Play area. Officials said the new experience is designed for children ages 2 to 12.

Inside the indoor area, children can take part in interactive games, map a constellation, climb a worm hole and learn about our vast solar system.

Planet Play (Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

“We are over the Moon to bring an offering to our visitors that will interest an even younger generation in space exploration and interplanetary travel,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “This area will educate kids about technologies used in space exploration and the planets, in a fun, playful environment that we cannot wait to see come to life.”

The new experience is located next door to the Orbit Café and Journey to Mars experience.

Officials said while parents are watching their children they can enjoy coffee, wine and beer from a new lounge.

Planet Play (Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

The new experience is free with admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The visitor complex has a number of precautionary measures in place, including limited capacity, requiring face coverings, temperature screening for employees and guests and social distancing markers.

