Fun Spot America begins first-ever Mardi Gras celebration

Fun Spot America is beginning its first-ever Mardi Gras festival.

The event is running at both the Orlando and Kissimmee parks and will feature New Orleans inspired food and drinks, escape room, and free colorful décor, jazz music and photo ops. All the new fun is joining alongside Fun Spot America’s attractions and games inside the parks.

Some of the foods on the menu include gator bites, voodoo chicken, jambalaya, festival caramel apples and beignets. There will also be a limited number of Mardi Gras inspired drinks including voodoo juice, blue bayou and hurricanes.

Click here to see Orlando’s food locations and menu.

Click here to see Kissimmee’s food locations and menu.

Mardi Gras Festival Apples (Fun Spot America)

Officials said every Saturday in both parks, children 12 and under are welcome to line the park for its Children’s Mardi Gras Parade.

The Fun Spot Trains will toss beads to children as it makes its way through the parks.

Fun Spot America’s Orlando park will feature the Backwater Bayou Escape Room.

“As you walk through an alley off of Bourbon Street, before too long you’ll find yourself in the backwater swamp. But be careful, you’re not to disturb the swamp queen if you plan to escape on time. Are you and your friends up for the newest lightning round of escape rooms,” according to the website.

Fun Spot America Mardi Gras photo ops (Fun Spot America)

The escape room will be open on weekends, but officials said it could open on select weekdays through April 11. Reservations are required ahead of time. Tickets are only $10 per person and can only be purchased in the park. A single ticket can be purchased for $40 for parties of six.

Fun Spot America admission and parking is free.

Fun Spot America is committed to the health and safety of its guests. It has implemented a number of health and safety protocols including the wearing of face coverings, social distance markers and hand sanitizer put throughout the park.

The Mardi Gras celebration runs through April 11.

Click here to learn more.

