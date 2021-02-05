ICON Park to celebrate Super Bowl LV. Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla – ICON Park is showing its spirit ahead of Super Bowl LV.

This weekend, the entertainment complex along International Drive will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Officials said any fan wearing a Bucs jersey or apparel on Saturday or Sunday can receive 50% off their ticket to The Wheel. When night falls, the 400-foot attraction will light up in red and white. The 18-minute ride takes guests high into the sky to see a number of local attractions in the tourist district and nearby downtown Orlando.

“With Tampa just a short drive away, the entire Central Florida community is rooting for the Buccaneers to win this historic game on their home field,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “ICON Park is showing our spirit by lighting The Wheel in the Buccaneer’s team colors, and we have 143 TVs in our many fun venues for sports fans to watch the game.”

Select tenants will be showing the game and offering specials:

Tin Roof: enjoy bucket specials and touchdown shot deals throughout the game. Live music will be playing afterward to keep the party going.

Buffalo Wild Wings: watch the game and enjoy famous wings.

Ole Red Orlando: watch the game and listen to live music while enjoying good ol’ country cooking.

Tapa Toro Spanish Restaurant: restaurant will be serving up a delicious brunch available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials said the game will be playing at Uncle Julio’s, Yard House, Shake Shack, Outback Steakhouse, Orlando StarFlyer and Carrabba’s Italian Grill (only upon request).

Parking at ICON Park is free.