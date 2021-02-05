Walt Disney World will not host Super Bowl parade this year

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said on Friday that it will not host the traditional Super Bowl parade this year.

“Although Walt Disney World won’t host the annual Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park this year, Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic ‘I’m Going to Disney World!’ commercial on Sunday night,” officials said in a Disney blog post.

The annual tradition of bringing the Super Bowl MVP to Walt Disney World immediately following the big game dates back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms said those famous words in a commercial following the team’s victory.

Last year, Kansas City Chief’s player Patrick Mahomes had the honor of celebrating the Super Bowl victory with fans at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney said it hopes to be able to bring back the Super Bowl traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player as they make their way down the theme park.