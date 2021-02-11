PirateFest Weekends setting sail at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Legoland Florida Resort is set to begin its all-new PirateFest Weekends Friday.

Running select days through the month of February, guests can join Bricksbeard for an all-new stunt show, join in on some interactive activities, try some foods fit for the high-seas and take a picture with the park’s new LEGO characters.

On Friday, Florida’s famous high-wire acrobat Nik Wallenda will walk the plank.

The performer, originally from Sarasota, will perform an epic high-wire walk nearly 600 feet cross the skies of the theme park. The “walk the plank” stunt was originally scheduled for last year to celebrate the opening of the new Pirate Island Hotel but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic causing all of Central Florida’s theme parks to close.

Wallenda has performed high-wire stunts around the world, including walks over active volcanoes, the Grand Canyon, Times Square and Niagara Falls.

Ad

New this year is Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show.

Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show (Merlin Entertainments)

Officials said the show features Captain Bricksbeard who is on the hunt for more people to join his crew to search for buried treasure. The show features new original music and gravity-defying water stunts including wakeboarding, barefoot-skiing, jump acts and the iconic ski pyramid.

On Thursday, officials shared the first-look at the new pirate, Calico Jade, who will join Brickbeard only in the new show which runs daily.

Check out a clip below.

Some foods being offered during PirateFest Weekends include sunken ship Funnel cakes, buried treasure mac’n’cheese, peg leg barrrgh-BQ wings and alligator bites.

Peg Leg Barrrgh-BQ Wings (Merlin Entertainments)

Pirate Weekends runs Feb. 12-14, 20-21, 27-28. The event is free with park admission.

Click here for tickets and information.

Ad

Click here to look at the event guide which includes maps for food offerings and showtimes.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.