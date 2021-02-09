‘Leave a Legacy’ reborn in beautiful new colors at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World unveiled Tuesday the newly installed Leave a Legacy panels located outside of EPCOT’s main gates.

According to Disney’s website, From 1999 to 2007, the Leave a Legacy display offered guests the opportunity to have their pictures taken and etched onto steel tiles, which were mounted on panels, creating a beautiful representation of our global community.

Walt Disney World officials said the new displays feature vibrant hues from the park’s new color palette.

Leave A Legacy returns to EPCOT (Disney Parks Blog)

Guests who once had a photo on the former panels can now find their photo on the new display.

Officials said guests can either speak with guest relations or use their smart phone to scan a QR code at the Leave a Legacy display. This option will open up a search feature and provide search coordinates for the tile’s location.

Disney officials said this is just the first round of panels being installed this week. More panels are expected to be displayed soon.

