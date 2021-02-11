SeaWorld Orlando adds Mardi Gras flare to Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is adding a bit of the Big Easy to its Seven Seas Food Festival.

For a limited time this month, guests can taste some of the delicious flavors of Mardi Gras and hear some live music. Officials said in a blog post that the park will have a pop-up parade with a DJ and a physically distanced dance party in SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic Plaza.

SeaWorld’s Mardi Gras event is happening during the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 12-16 and 19-21.

The Seven Seas Food Festival event allows guests to try more than 200 unique flavors, including dozens of food dishes, craft beers, wines and spirits throughout the theme park. The event runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 9. Most food locations will be open from 11 a.m. to park close.

The event is free with park admission, which does require a reservation.

