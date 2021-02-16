Reservations now available at new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World’s Swan Reserve, a new 14-story hotel scheduled to open this summer, is now taking reservations for Sept. 1 and beyond.

The hotel is currently under construction adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort and Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

The new hotel is also within walking distance or bus ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

“Guests of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will truly have an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else,” said Sean Verney, Area General Manager. “With its relaxing atmosphere, 151 well-appointed suites with stunning views, it really is the perfect complement to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, providing even more options to experience a magical getaway.”

New features at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve include a signature Mediterranean restaurant, grab-n-go cafe, business center, fitness center and scenic pool deck. Any guest staying at the new Swan Reserve will have access to all the amenities currently being offered at the Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Guests can make a reservation here or by phone at 1-888-236-2427.