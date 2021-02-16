Walt Disney World’s reservation system staying in place through early 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests making reservations for future trips to Walt Disney World now have the opportunity to make theme park reservations in 2023.

According to Walt Disney World’s reservation system, slots are now available for all its theme parks through Jan. 14, 2023.

Walt Disney World began implementing the new system in July when the parks reopened following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the new system was put in place to manage capacity limits in the parks while also following health and safety guidance. Right now, capacity at Disney’s Central Florida theme parks is capped off around 35%.

The new reservations in 2023 follow the Walt Disney Company’s 2021 quarter one earnings report, which was released last week.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he expects strict safety precautions, like the wearing of facial coverings and social distancing markers, to stay at the parks through the end of the year.

“Will there be overlap until we know we hit herd immunity? Sure, there will,” Chapek said. “But do we think we will be in the same state of 6-foot social distancing and mask-wearing in 2022? Absolutely not.”

No word on if the reservation system will stay in place following these new reservation dates.

