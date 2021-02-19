Walt Disney World shares plans for 50th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World shared its plans Friday morning for its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.

This year, Walt Disney World cast members and guests will celebrate the big year with an 18-month long event.

Walt Disney World will offer new entertainment experiences across all its parks, as well as some new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Just last year, Cinderella’s Castle received a beautiful new look featuring bold, shimmering and regal enhancements. Officials said as part of the 50th celebration the castle will receive even more with the addition of a new golden bunting and a 50th anniversary crest.

In this artist rendering, Cinderella Castle becomes a Beacon of Magic in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

At each of the theme parks, the historic landmarks will glow at night in what Disney officials are calling “Beacons of Magic.”

The Tower of Terror will illuminate with special new touches, The Tree of life will sparkle with what appears to be fireflies and EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will receive new lights that will shine across the reflective panels connecting one another and resembling stars in a nighttime sky.

Take a look at some of the artist renderings below.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 3 In this artist rendering, the Tree of Life becomes a Beacon of Magic in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary beginning Oct. 1, 2021

Mickey and Minnie will also be getting some new looks.

Disney said on its blog that the characters that are playing hosts of the celebration will have “EARidescene” fabrics and gold highlights.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse will join Minnie Mouse as hosts of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary (Walt Disney World)

The Walt Disney World Resort officially opened on Oct.1, 1971.

On that day guests were able to visit the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Disney said on a blog posting that on that day in 1971, William Windsor, Jr., was its record-breaking first guest.

Epcot opened its doors to the public in1982, Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened in 1989 and Animal Kingdom opened in 1998.

Click here to learn more about the 50th celebration.

