Disney Junior character breakfast returning to Hollywood Studios

Celebrate breakfast with Disney Junior Stars or enjoy lunch and dinner with Minnie and friends at seasonal dining parties at Hollywood & Vine.

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is bringing back its popular character breakfast to Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Beginning March 22, guests can join the Disney Junior characters for a chance to eat, play and laugh along with a few of their favorite friends during a fun and interactive dining experience.

The menu includes delicious pastries, house-made pancakes, French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread, four-egg omeletes and a plant-based frittata.

Breakfast reservations will open on Feb. 26 and can be booked here.

Beginning March 2, guests can visit Hollywood & Vine and meet Minnie and her friends for a springtime dine for lunch and dinner.

Disney said advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Hollywood & Vine Springtime Dine (Walt Disney World)

