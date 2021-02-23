Disney Junior character breakfast returning to Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World is bringing back its popular character breakfast to Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Beginning March 22, guests can join the Disney Junior characters for a chance to eat, play and laugh along with a few of their favorite friends during a fun and interactive dining experience.
[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]
The menu includes delicious pastries, house-made pancakes, French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread, four-egg omeletes and a plant-based frittata.
Breakfast reservations will open on Feb. 26 and can be booked here.
Beginning March 2, guests can visit Hollywood & Vine and meet Minnie and her friends for a springtime dine for lunch and dinner.
Disney said advanced reservations are highly recommended.
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.