Gather your pirate crew for Universal’s Krewe Crawl Scavenger Hunt

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is well underway across the entire resort.

If you’re looking for a bit of fun during your next visit, grab your pirate crew and join in on the Krewe Crawl Scavenger Hunt.

For $7.95, guests can make their way around Universal Studios and visit locations on a map to receive an “X” stamp on their treasure map.

Once complete, guests will get the ultimate piece of Mardi Gras treasure to take home.

To get a map, guests can visit a participating gift shop location around Universal Studios. We found the best place to purchase a map was at the Universal Studios Store near the entrance gates.

Krewe Crawl Skeleton Scavenger Hunt at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021 (WKMG-TV)

Guests will visit 12 locations and spot skeletons in a number of Mardi Gras themed outfits fit for the occasion.

Once you spot the skeletons, simply ask a team member inside the gift shop to stamp your scavenger hunt map.

The event is a continuation of other fun scavenger hunts the resort has implemented since reopening after a months-long closure due to the pandemic. In the fall, the theme park offered a Scarecrow Stalk scavenger hunt and during the holidays there was a Christmas Tree Crawl.

Krewe Crawl Skeleton Scavenger Hunt at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021 (WKMG-TV)

Once a guest has received an “X” on all locations on the map, they will need to head to Silver Screen Collectables (Hello Kitty store) to collect their booty (treasure).

Universal gives guests a pirate-themed bead and another bead that sports a giant Mardi Gras mask.

Krewe Crawl free gift (WKMG-TV)

The scavenger hunt can be done in one day, or can be a fun thing to spread out over Universal’s Mardi Gras season, which runs through March 28.

Click here to learn more about Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval.

