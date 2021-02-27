Universal Orlando building new flagship store in CityWalk

Universal confirms new flagship store is coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla – For months, guests visiting Universal Orlando have been wondering what construction crews were building in the heart of CityWalk.

Universal confirmed Friday that it’s in the process of building an all-new store.

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon debut an all-new flagship Universal Studios Store in the heart of Universal CityWalk. Additional details will be revealed soon,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement.

Guests began talking about the new location Friday afternoon after a couple of renderings with the words “coming soon” were posted along the construction walls. The renderings said the new location will be Universal’s premier retail experience and even showcased Minions inside.

Last year, Universal closed Island Clothing Co., Fossil and P!Q to make room for this new location.

Universal has an official store right now next to Big Fire restaurant in CityWalk.

