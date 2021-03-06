SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker chills as construction walls removed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando are now getting a new view at the anticipated Ice Breaker roller coaster attraction.

Construction walls around the bright orange attraction came down just days ago, giving guests a look at the ride entrance sign, lockers and queue.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker (WKMG)

SeaWorld said when Ice Breaker opens, it will feature four launches, both backward and forward, as well as a reverse launch into the steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida.

Lockers for new Ice Breaker roller coaster (WKMG)

The new attraction was scheduled to open last year but SeaWorld delayed the opening after the park was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ice Breaker helps build on the park’s revamped Wild Arctic attraction area, which includes the new glacier bar and a newly renamed Altitude Burgers restaurant, formerly called Mango Joes.

Altitude Burgers and Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

SeaWorld Orlando has not announced an opening date for Ice Breaker at this time.

