Sneak peak: SeaWorld Orlando shows off progress of Ice Breaker quadruple launch coaster

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando is making major progress on its newest roller-coaster: Ice Breaker.

The ride is currently under construction next to Shamu Stadium and the Wild Arctic attraction, and is slated to open in spring of this year.

During a hard-hat tour Tuesday, media and theme park bloggers were given exclusive access to the construction site.

Check out photos from Tuesday’s event below.

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.

The frosty theme of the ride is meant to highlight SeaWorld’s conservation partner, Alaska SeaLife Center.

“The exciting feature about this launch, which makes it a little different than most, is that we have an airtime hill on either side of the attraction" said Brian Andrelczyk, vice president of design and engineering at SeaWorld.

“Each one of those hits on the launch will be a little more powerful as the air time goes. It will culminate into some airtime as guests crest up over our ‘top hat,’ which is an 84 foot tall element, and near vertical drop off it," Andrelczyk said. "Heading up in, you will get good air time in the front seat, and heading down, you will get good air time in the back seat.”

SeaWorld leaders said guests exiting the attraction will come within inches of the coaster sending its next riders out on a thrilling ride.

In November, SeaWorld showed off the coaster’s icy blue ride vehicle at the IAAPA expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

When Ice Breaker opens to guests, it will be the SeaWorld Orlando’s sixth roller coaster.

Facts about the ride:

Maximum height

Rear spike: 93 feet

Top hat: 80 feet

Length of track

Track length: 1,900 feet

Track traveled: 2,750 feet

Maximum speed: 52 mph

Ride duration: 80-90 seconds

Number of trains: Two

Number of coaches: Three per train, with three rows per coach

Minimum rider height: 48 inches