SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns and our mouths are already watering

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with over 180 mouthwatering options for guests to consume during the three-month-long festival.

“Enjoy local craft beers and mouthwatering culinary flavors while exploring our marketplaces throughout the park,” SeaWorld said.

This year new cuisine will hit the menu like the cricket crusted bison slider, duck and mushroom ramen bowl and the chicken and waffle. Check out these items in the gallery below.

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found by clicking or tapping here.

As if the delicious food wasn’t great enough, guests visiting the Seven Seas Food Festival can also enjoy world-class entertainment every Saturday and Sunday at Bayside Stadium.

SeaWorld announced the first four weeks of live entertainment Wednesday, with more to be announced soon:

February 8 – Maddie & Tae

February 9 – Trace Adkins

February 15 – To Be Announced

February 16 – Night Ranger

February 22 – Walk Off The Earth

February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx

February 29 – Grupo Mania

March 1 – Boyz II Men