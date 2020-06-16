SeaWorld falls behind $2.7M on Ice Breaker roller coaster construction bills, company claims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Contractors are asking SeaWorld to pay up, as the theme park company is apparently millions of dollars behind on construction bills.

Premier Rides, the ride manufacturer contracted to build SeaWorld’s Ice Breaker roller coaster, filed a lien against the theme park company June 10, saying SeaWorld owes $2.7 million for work done between Aug. 17, 2018 through March 13 of this year. Ice Breaker’s total cost amounts to about $8.2 million, according to the lien.

The park has been boasting about its first launch coaster since it first debuted the ride at IAPPA last November, saying Ice Breaker was slated to welcome thrill-seekers Spring 2020. The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic forced the company to reschedule its plans while dealing with an economic blow as the virus forced the park to shut down.

In its quarterly earnings report, the park outlined how its revenue took a plunge from January 1 to March 31.

The park’s total revenue decreased by $67 million, to $153.6 million, from the first quarter of 2019, according to park officials.

The park closed its doors mid-March and furloughed 90% of its workers. As Florida works to revive its economy in phase two of its reopening process, SeaWorld is undergoing its own reopening plans.

SeaWorld Orlando is working to earn back revenue and the trust of visitors, reopening its gates last Thursday with enhanced health guidelines. Park reservations signaling SeaWorld will be open five days out of the week for the rest of the year.

News 6 has reached out to SeaWorld for comment.