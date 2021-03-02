Walt Disney World celebrates the Orange Bird with new mural

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World debuted a new mural to its famous character, the Orange Bird, on Tuesday morning.

The new artwork was painted onto the side of the Sunshine Tree Terrace. This is the home of the famous character as well as the delicious citrus dole whip floats.

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley said on Instagram that the mural was designed in Florida by Sr. Concept Designer Chris Gardner, and painted by artist Abdul Delgado.

Orange Bird mural at Sunshine Tree Terrace (WKMG-TV)

The Orange Bird has been at the Magic Kingdom since it opened in 1971. Riddley said the character was designed by Disney artists after the Florida Citrus Commission helped sponsor the Tropical Serenade, which is now known as Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

Sunshine Tree Terrace (WKMG-TV)

The Orange Bird has a known presence in Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom, but has also played a prominent figure in festivals at EPCOT in recent years.

The character will once again get its own sipper cup at the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival beginning Wednesday.

Orange Bird sipper available at Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival (Walt Disney World)

The popular sipper can be found at the the Citrus Blossom food kitchen in Showcase Plaza.

