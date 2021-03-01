SeaWorld, Aquatica passholders get lineup of special offerings this month

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando and its water park Aquatica are offering new special offerings for its annual pass members in the month of March.

According to the park’s blog, SeaWorld pass members can receive a new Seven Seas Food Festival gift, experience VIP ride night and get up-close with the park’s dolphins or killer whales. Aquatica pass members can celebrate the park’s 13th anniversary and take advantage of $6 refillable cups or save 20% on the park’s new Commerson’s dolphin close-up tour.

Take a look below at details of each park’s special pass member extras.

SeaWorld Orlando:

Pass Member Exclusive Seven Seas Gift (SeaWorld Orlando)

Pass member VIP ride night: On Tuesday, March 9, pass members can stay late in the theme park to ride attractions like Mako, Kraken and Manta. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to bronze, silver, gold, and Florida platinum and accompanying preschool card holders. Guests with fun cards, friends and family pass or pass member guest tickets cannot attend. Reservations are required if visiting before 6 p.m.

Pin trading returns to SeaWorld Orlando: Guests can grab SeaWorld pins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Waterfront. The event will have sanitization and safety procedures in place.

Pass member exclusive Seven Seas gift: Guests who visit three Fridays, beginning March 5 during the Seven Seas Food Festival, will receive a free pass member reusable silicone pint glass. Pass members must get their pass scanned at the Wild Arctic gift shop during each visit. Cups are available while supplies last. Pass members can also get three free samples when purchasing a 15 sample lanyard for the Seven Seas Food Festival.

Pass members can save 30% on ki ller whales up-close tour and the d olphins up-close tour . Discount only valid Mondays to Fridays, March 1-12.

Gold and platinum pass member priority park entrance: On weekends, gold and platinum pass members can enter the park through a special entrance near the SeaWorld lighthouse and to the left of the main entrance. Entrance is subject to availability.

Celebrate Big Bird’s Birthday: Beginning on March 20, pass members can head to Sesame Street land to celebrate Big Bird. Guests can take physically distanced birthday selfies with some of the popular Sesame Street characters.

Aquatica:

Refillable Souvenir Cups (SeaWorld Orlando)

$6 souvenir cups: This month, celebrate the park’s 13th anniversary with an exclusive souvenir cup. Bronze, silver, gold, and Florida platinum pass members can get refills on soft drinks and icees on the date of purchase. Purchase the cup at any restaurant or snack cart. Offer valid March 1-31.

Aquatica pass members can also save up to 20% on the Commerson’s dolphin close-up tour . During the experience, guests will hear from zoological experts about dolphins’ habits, personalities, care and conservation.

Click here to learn more about SeaWorld Orlando’s pass member program.

