Food & Wine festival returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is about to begin its fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival on Feb. 20.

The event allows guests to try more than 110 tasty treats, including 22 new fresh and seasonal dishes, and more than 50 wine, beer and seltzers.

[TRENDING: Florida women dress as grannies to get vaccinated | NASA sticks landing on Mars | Puppy schemes rise during pandemic]

Guests will also get to chance to attend physically-distant concerts and ride the theme park’s world-class attractions.

Ad

Food tasting areas will be spread out across the park’s festival area not far from the park’s main entrance.

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival map (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Some new dishes include:

Five-spice duck lettuce wraps

Impossible™ slider

Lollipop chicken drum

Lobster white cheddar KRAFT mac ‘n’ cheese.

Chocolate covered strawberry “Thrill Shake”

Hummus & parmesan garlic fries

Korean BBQ pork ribs

Some of the new drinks include:

Hungry Elephant: Amarula African cream liqueur, kula dark rum, coconut, pineapple

The Posh Puffin: Reyka Icelandic vodka, watermelon juice, lavender, lime

Cutwater frozen margarita popsicles: lime, pineapple, mango, and strawberry

The event is also celebrating the Mardi Gras season with delicious beignets, specialty cocktails, shrimp po’boy sliders and more.

Click or tap here to see the full food and drink menu.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 8 Chocolate Covered Strawberry “Thrill Shake” Strawberry Infused Chocolate Shake Served in a Buttercream Sugared Rim Souvenir Mason Jar, Lavishly Finished with Whipped Cream, Bakery Fresh Strawberry Cupcake, Strawberry Drizzle and of course a Strawberry! Add a Whipped Vodka Shot

The best way to experience all the festival has to offer is by purchasing a festival food and beverage sampler lanyard.

A 5-punch sample lanyard will cost $34, an 8-punch lanyard costs $49, while the 12-punch sample lanyard begins at $64.

Busch Gardens passholders can purchase a special 15-punch sample lanyard for $64.

Click or tap here to learn more or purchase a festival lanyard.

Ad

Festival Lanyards (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

In terms of entertainment, the food and wine festival will have performances by local bands, living topiaries and fountains, muralists and strolling musicians.

Officials also plan to bring socially-distant concerts to the Festival Field and an all-new Coke Canopy.

A full line up of artists will be announced soon.

The food and wine festival is free with admission, but reservations are required for entry into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has health and safety protocols in place including the wearing of facial coverings, temperature checks and social distancing markers.

The Food and Wine Festival runs every weekend from Feb. 20 to April 25.

Click here for tickets and information.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.